G4S plc (LON:GFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.14 ($2.38).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of G4S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of G4S in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

GFS stock traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 200.30 ($2.62). The stock had a trading volume of 14,957,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.82. G4S has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

