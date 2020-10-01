Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$13,800.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,166,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,549,796.22.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$11,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$8,760.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$7,750.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,350.00.

CVE GWM opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97. Galway Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$1.20 price target on Galway Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.