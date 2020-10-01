Gary D. Burnison Purchases 500 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,682. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KFY opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 147,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.