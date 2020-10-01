General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells $653,057.04 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $138.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $142.81. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $3,734,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

