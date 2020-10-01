Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.80. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 9,909 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Genetic Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

