Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.80. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 9,909 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)
Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.
