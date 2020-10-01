Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.08. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 128,516 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on GNW shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

