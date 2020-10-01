Gifto 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.33 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Gifto has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, Cobinhood and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,004,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Allbit, Bibox, OKEx, Kryptono, Coinnest, Binance, Upbit, BiteBTC, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, CPDAX, Bithumb, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

