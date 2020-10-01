GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

