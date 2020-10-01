Global Rental Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (GRT)

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 179.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Global Rental Token has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $1.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded 115.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Rental Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.99 or 0.05409226 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032705 BTC.

Global Rental Token (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Rental Token is globalrentaltoken.com

