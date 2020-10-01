Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gol Linhas is being aided by the gradual improvement in air-travel demand on the domestic front.Gol Linhas plans to boost capacity to approximately 300 flights per day in September from a peak 260 daily flights in August. Thus, capacity in the month is expected to be around 40% of the September-2019 level. The carrier plans to operate 74 aircraft in the network and re-open three additional bases in the ongoing month. Gol Linhas expects to increase capacity by 300% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, capacity is estimated to rise 120% sequentially. Despite the improvement demand is significantly lagging the year-ago levels as the pandemic continues. Moreover, reduced capacity is flaring up total unit costs. Also, currency-related headwinds are persistently affecting the company’s performance.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

