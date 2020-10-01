Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.42 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

