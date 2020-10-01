Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion and a PE ratio of 44.15. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,572.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,674.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In other news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Over the last three months, insiders bought 641 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,442.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

