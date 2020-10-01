Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE:DRE opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.57. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 256.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

