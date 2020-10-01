GoldMint (MNTP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,568.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $416,964.44 and approximately $4,568.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00261675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.01615252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00182826 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.