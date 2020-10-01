Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Goodman Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Shares of Goodman Group stock remained flat at $$12.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866. Goodman Group has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.