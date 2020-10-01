GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. B.Riley Securit analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. B.Riley Securit currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research started coverage on GP Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised GP Strategies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of GPX opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.92 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

