GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Upgraded by B.Riley Securit to “Buy”

B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

GPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley upgraded GP Strategies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GP Strategies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of GPX opened at $9.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 224.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 297,699 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 181,614 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,953 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

