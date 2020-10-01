Greg Ferron Sells 8,600 Shares of Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Greg Ferron sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$11,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,110.64.

Greg Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Greg Ferron sold 30,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$41,100.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Greg Ferron sold 10,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Greg Ferron sold 25,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Greg Ferron sold 35,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$52,150.00.

TSE TML opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. Treasury Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $160.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.35.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Treasury Metals Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Treasury Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

