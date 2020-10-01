Growth DeFi (GRO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,900.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $77,900.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for $21.69 or 0.00199478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.21 or 0.05408970 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,565 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

