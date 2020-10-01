GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.45. GTY Technology shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.01.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 87.14%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in GTY Technology by 64.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GTY Technology by 69.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GTY Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its position in GTY Technology by 206.4% during the first quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

