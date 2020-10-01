Guggenheim Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $570.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $492.15.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $500.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.34. Netflix has a one year low of $257.01 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $220.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,760 shares of company stock valued at $109,527,169. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

