GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut GVC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

GMVHF traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. GVC has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

