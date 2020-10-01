H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

