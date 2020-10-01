H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 million and a PE ratio of -24.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$1.63.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

