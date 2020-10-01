HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) PT Lowered to $9.50

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $471.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 43,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

