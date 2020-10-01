HC Wainwright Raises Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $35.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $13,201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,187,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,875 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,812,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,697 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,253,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 364,018 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 138,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

