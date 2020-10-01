Head-To-Head Contrast: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) vs. National Presto Industries (NASDAQ:NPK)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A National Presto Industries 15.04% 13.46% 11.80%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Presto Industries $308.51 million 1.85 $42.22 million N/A N/A

National Presto Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of National Presto Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of National Presto Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats American Outdoor Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

