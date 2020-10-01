Head to Head Contrast: Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) & ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE)

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Real Goods Solar and ABCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.00 -$42.08 million N/A N/A ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.44 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Real Goods Solar and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar -253.32% -348.97% -149.77% ABCO Energy -60.37% N/A -208.62%

Volatility and Risk

Real Goods Solar has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Real Goods Solar and ABCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ABCO Energy beats Real Goods Solar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

