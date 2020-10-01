Head-To-Head Survey: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) and JanOne (NYSE:JAN)

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) and JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Container Store Group and JanOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Container Store Group $915.95 million 0.37 $14.49 million N/A N/A JanOne $35.10 million 0.28 -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Container Store Group has higher revenue and earnings than JanOne.

Profitability

This table compares Container Store Group and JanOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Container Store Group 0.22% 1.26% 0.29% JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16%

Volatility & Risk

Container Store Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JanOne has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Container Store Group and JanOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Container Store Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Container Store Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 54.89%. Given Container Store Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Container Store Group is more favorable than JanOne.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Container Store Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of JanOne shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of Container Store Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of JanOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Container Store Group beats JanOne on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 90 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

