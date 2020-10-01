Head to Head Survey: Corvus Gold (KOR) vs. Its Peers

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Corvus Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A -$12.10 million -30.00 Corvus Gold Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.57

Corvus Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corvus Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold Competitors 727 2793 2582 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Corvus Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -77.25% -73.70% Corvus Gold Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corvus Gold competitors beat Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

