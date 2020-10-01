Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) and VirnetX (OTCMKTS:VHC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Health Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of VirnetX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Discovery and VirnetX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Discovery and VirnetX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Discovery $1.52 million 8.67 $1.56 million N/A N/A VirnetX $90,000.00 4,255.64 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

Health Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Risk & Volatility

Health Discovery has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Health Discovery and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Discovery N/A N/A N/A VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40%

Summary

VirnetX beats Health Discovery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Discovery Company Profile

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's intellectual property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states. It also develops a blood test for prostate cancer; and diagnostic test to interpret flow cell cytometry data for myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as provides an image analysis tool for cytogenetic analysis. The company holds a license agreement with NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. to develop and sell products in the laboratory testing, molecular diagnostics, clinical pathology, anatomic pathology, and digital image analysis fields. Health Discovery Corporation was founded in 2001 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

