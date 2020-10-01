Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HTLF traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,997. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,907 shares in the company, valued at $120,140.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $204,650. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 171,599 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.