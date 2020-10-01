Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $193.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.38. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $40,968.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,977,678.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

