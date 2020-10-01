Helium Hits Market Capitalization of $78.79 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Helium has a total market cap of $78.79 million and $3.15 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00014867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 53,266,262 coins and its circulating supply is 48,642,134 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

