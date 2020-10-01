Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Bank of America

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hess from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.84.

HES stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hess will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Hess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hess by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hess by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

