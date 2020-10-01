HEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $1.60 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00078872 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001225 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042155 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00092195 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008405 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 352,587,884,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,545,610,028 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

