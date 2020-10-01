HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.39.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.