HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.39.
Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.14.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
