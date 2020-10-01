Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $92.00 at Raymond James

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.12.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

NYSE HLT opened at $85.32 on Monday. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.00, a PEG ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,489,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.