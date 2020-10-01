HL Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Update

HL Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,722,500 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 2,186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLLSF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NLLSF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 75,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,848. HL Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

