Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

SVC stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 65,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.