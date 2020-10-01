Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Huntsman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Huntsman by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.