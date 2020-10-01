Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

HRNNF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF remained flat at $$21.14 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

