Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Up 24.8% in September

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 16,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,992,809. Ibio has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

In other Ibio news, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd sold 24,484,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $80,065,636.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,853,041 shares of company stock valued at $94,270,449.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ibio by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ibio by 847.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 290,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ibio by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 223,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Ibio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ibio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ibio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.55 target price for the company.

About Ibio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

