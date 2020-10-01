IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $12.56 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.42 and a quick ratio of 23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.43.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

