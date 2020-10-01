IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0666

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $35.59 million and approximately $655,793.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00259326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.01614513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00181483 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,106,977 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.