Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.58 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, STEX, Bittrex and Indodax. Ignis has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and $595,547.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00259326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.01614513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00181483 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Indodax, Coinbit, STEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

