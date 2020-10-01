Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $309.08 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,277,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,289 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

