ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 61.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 35.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

