Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $275.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after buying an additional 110,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

