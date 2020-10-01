Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Gap Down to $2.09

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $1.96. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 3,444 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Indigo Books & Music from C$2.40 to C$2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,102.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

